Indians' Corey Kluber: Throws five innings in final regular-season start
Kluber allowed one run on six hits while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Saturday. He did not issue a walk.
The team capped Kluber at 81 pitches in his final regular-season tuneup before the start of the ALDS. Kluber was absolutely brilliant throughout the campaign -- he's neck and neck with Boston's Chris Sale for the AL Cy Young despite missing a month early in the season with a back injury. He may be a late-first/early-second rounder in drafts next spring.
