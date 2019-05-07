Indians' Corey Kluber: Timeline won't be clear for weeks

Kluber doesn't expect his fractured forearm to be season-ending but he won't have a clear sense of his return timetable for several weeks, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Kluber won't need surgery (at least for now) after being hit in the arm by a line drive, but the team won't be able to determine a target return date until they see how the bone heals. The fact that the injury isn't expected to be season-ending is a positive, but the fact that it was necessary to rule that out suggests that his absence could stretch longer than just a few weeks.