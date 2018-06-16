Indians' Corey Kluber: Toppled by Twins on Friday

Kluber (10-4) took the loss Friday, allowing four runs on four hits and a walk over five innings while striking out three as Cleveland fell 6-3 to the Twins.

Klubot looked downright human in this one, walking his first batter in over a month, allowing multiple homers for the first time in seven starts and turning in his shortest outing of the season. The right-hander only threw 65 pitches, so expect Kluber to be fresh and focused when he next takes the mound Wednesday at home against the White Sox.

