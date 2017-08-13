Indians' Corey Kluber: Tosses another quality outing Sunday

Kluber (11-3) allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out nine over seven innings to earn the win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Kluber wasn't as dominant Sunday as he's been in recent outings, but the 31-year-old still managed to toss a quality start and earn his third straight win. He also managed to rack up more than eight strikeouts for a ridiculous 14th consecutive start. Cleveland's ace has dazzled since coming off the disabled list at the beginning of June, compiling an 8-1 record with a shiny 1.85 ERA and 151:17 K:BB across 14 starts (102.1 innings). He'll look to keep things rolling against the Royals on Friday.