Indians' Corey Kluber: Tosses gem vs. Tigers
Kluber (13-6) surrendered one run on five hits and one walk while fanning five over 7.1 innings Sunday against Detroit as he secured the victory.
Kluber gave up a single run in the first inning on a groundout to shortstop, but he cruised through the remainder of his outing. He managed to rebound after being tagged with the loss in both of his previous two starts (nine runs across 11.1 frames), and the 32-year-old owns a 2.79 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 139 punchouts through 145 innings in 2018.
More News
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Lasts just four innings in loss•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Cleared to start after bullpen session•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Receives injection in knee•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Rocked for six runs in loss•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Shuts down A's in no-decision•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Bounces back against Kansas City•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?