Indians' Corey Kluber: Tosses gem vs. Tigers

Kluber (13-6) surrendered one run on five hits and one walk while fanning five over 7.1 innings Sunday against Detroit as he secured the victory.

Kluber gave up a single run in the first inning on a groundout to shortstop, but he cruised through the remainder of his outing. He managed to rebound after being tagged with the loss in both of his previous two starts (nine runs across 11.1 frames), and the 32-year-old owns a 2.79 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 139 punchouts through 145 innings in 2018.