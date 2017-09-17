Indians' Corey Kluber: Tosses seven beautiful innings Sunday
Kluber (17-4) picked up the win Sunday after allowing just three hits and no walks while striking out nine Royals over seven innings.
Kluber, who's lost only once since July 4, allowed just three singles Sunday, and extended his scoreless streak to 22 straight innings. The Cy Young candidate lowered his ERA to 2.35 while locking in 76 of his 99 pitches for strikes, 22 of which were swings and misses. Kluber will look to match last season's 18 wins -- a career high he's managed to notch twice since 2014 -- when he takes the hill Saturday in Seattle.
More News
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Tames Tigers with shutout Tuesday•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Strikes out 13 in 15th win•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Continues dominance in Saturday win•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Beats Yankees behind eight strong innings•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Fans 12 in Wednesday's loss•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Ready for Wednesday's showdown•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...