Indians' Corey Kluber: Tosses seven beautiful innings Sunday

Kluber (17-4) picked up the win Sunday after allowing just three hits and no walks while striking out nine Royals over seven innings.

Kluber, who's lost only once since July 4, allowed just three singles Sunday, and extended his scoreless streak to 22 straight innings. The Cy Young candidate lowered his ERA to 2.35 while locking in 76 of his 99 pitches for strikes, 22 of which were swings and misses. Kluber will look to match last season's 18 wins -- a career high he's managed to notch twice since 2014 -- when he takes the hill Saturday in Seattle.