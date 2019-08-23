Indians' Corey Kluber: Undergoes further testing
Kluber underwent additional tests on his strained oblique Friday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Additional testing is generally a cause for concern, but in this case, the Indians are apparently trying to see if they can move up Kluber's target return date. Kluber's status will be updated further once the results of Friday's exam are released.
More News
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Diagnosed with oblique strain•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Expecting two-week shutdown•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Pulled early from rehab start•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Third rehab outing on tap•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Works three innings in rehab start•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Rehab start coming at Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...