Indians' Corey Kluber: Undergoes further testing

Kluber underwent additional tests on his strained oblique Friday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Additional testing is generally a cause for concern, but in this case, the Indians are apparently trying to see if they can move up Kluber's target return date. Kluber's status will be updated further once the results of Friday's exam are released.

