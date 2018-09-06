Indians' Corey Kluber: Whiffs 10 in second straight win
Kluber (18-7) picked up the win Wednesday against the Royals, allowing one run on two hits and one walk across 6.2 innings. He struck out 10.
It was business as usual for Kluber, who allowed just two hits all evening while keeping the bases clear for five of the seven innings he appeared in. His 10 strikeouts were the most he's recorded in a start since May 30, and he's now now primed to surpass 200 strikeouts for a fifth consecutive season. He'll carry a shiny 2.75 ERA into his next start, which will come on the road against the Rays.
