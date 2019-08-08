Indians' Corey Kluber: Works three innings in rehab start
Kluber (forearm) tossed three innings Thursday in his first rehab start for Triple-A Columbus, giving up two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out two.
While making his first appearance at any level since May 1, Kluber unsurprisingly didn't have his best command or control in the outing, serving up two home runs while pumping in 24 of 41 pitches for strikes. According to Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, Kluber's two-seam fastball sat around 89-to-90 miles per hour, which was down a tick or two from what he sported over his seven starts with Cleveland before fracturing his right forearm. On a positive note, Kluber retired the final five batters he faced and completed a bullpen session afterward to push his pitch count for the day to around 55. The two-time Cy Young winner remains on track to return from the 60-day injured list in the second half of August. He's expected to make his second rehab start Tuesday.
