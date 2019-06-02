Indians' Dan Otero: Headed to IL for first time
The Indians placed Otero on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right shoulder inflammation, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Otero will head to the IL for the first time in his eight-year big-league career after apparently succumbing to the shoulder issue during his most recent appearance Thursday against the White Sox, who lit him up for four runs in 1.2 innings. The Tribe recalled Josh Smith from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move to provide the big club with an extra long-relief arm.
