Indians' Dan Otero: Notches first save
Otero tossed a perfect inning and struck out one on the way to his first save of the year Friday against the Rangers.
Otero needed just seven pitches to retire the side in order. Through 37 relief appearances in 2018, the 33-year-old right-hander has accrued a 5.45 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 27 strikeouts over 36.1 innings.
