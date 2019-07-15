Otero (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Short-Season Mahoning Valley on Monday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Otero has been on the shelf since June 2 due to right shoulder inflammation, but it's a good sign that he's ready to go out on a rehab stint. He's been out of commission for over a month, so it wouldn't be surprising if he needed at least a few appearances in the minors to get back up to speed.

