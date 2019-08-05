Indians' Dan Otero: Set for re-evaluation
Otero (shoulder) will be re-evaluated Monday before the Indians determine whether he's ready to resume a minor-league rehab assignment, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.
Otero previously made five rehab appearances across three different affiliates in July before he was shut down a week and a half ago after experiencing an apparent setback. He was able to complete a bullpen session Sunday without incident, so the right-hander looks like he could be ready to resume game action later this week. The righty posted a 4.56 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 23.2 innings with the Indians before getting shut down June 2 with right shoulder inflammation.
