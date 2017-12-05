Otero signed a two-year extension with the Indians on Tuesday which includes a team option for 2020, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The two sides struck a deal last week for 2018, but they reworked things Tuesday, covering Otero's remaining two arb years and possibly a year of free agency. While Otero averaged just 5.7 K/9 last season and struggled against lefties (.364 wOBA), he did a good job of keeping the ball on the ground (63.5 percent) and limiting free passes to right-handers. The 32-year-old will work primarily in the middle innings again next season.