Otero's .353 BAA and 1.68 WHIP since the All-Star break are both worst among all Indians' pitchers with at least five appearances since the Midsummer Classic.

Otero managed a .271 BAA and 1.31 WHIP during the campaign's first half, a time in which he was being used on a fairly regular basis. Since the break, Otero has given up 17 hits and three walks over 11.2 innings while watching his strikeout rate decline. As a result, the 32-year-old right-hander is being phased out of middle-relief opportunities as the postseason race heats up.