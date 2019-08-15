Otero (shoulder) is scheduled to pitch Friday and Saturday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Otero has been on the shelf since early June with right shoulder inflammation, but could return to the major-league roster soon if all goes well this weekend. However, he's faced several setbacks in his recovery process, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the club ease him back into action to prevent any further damage.

More News
Our Latest Stories