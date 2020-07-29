Johnson was recalled from Cleveland's satellite camp prior to Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

One of Cleveland's top big-league ready prospects, Johnson saw a couple starts in the first week of the season before being optioned down Tuesday. He gets to come up just one day later with Roberto Perez (shoulder) landing on the injured list. Johnson has an intriguing blend of power and speed, but he will need to start getting steady playing time to become relevant in mixed leagues.