Indians' Daniel Johnson: Called up, starting
RotoWire Staff
Johnson has been recalled by Cleveland and is starting Saturday's game against the White Sox.
Johnson will serve as an option in the outfield in the coming days after Franmil Reyes was placed on the paternity list in a corresponding move. He'll start in right field and lead off Saturday.
