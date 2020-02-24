Indians' Daniel Johnson: Dealing with sprained ankle
Johnson is recovering from a sprained ankle, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
No timeline was provided for Johnson's return. The 24-year-old was added to the 40-man roster over the winter after hitting .306/.371/.496 with nine homers and six steals in 84 games for Triple-A Columbus last season.
