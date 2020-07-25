Johnson is starting in right field and batting sixth in Saturday's game against the Royals, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Johnson was recalled by Cleveland on Friday, and he'll make his MLB debut Saturday. Over 123 games in the minors last year, the 25-year-old slashed .290/.361/.507 with 19 home runs and 77 RBI.
More News
-
Indians' Daniel Johnson: Late roster addition•
-
Indians' Daniel Johnson: Joins 60-man player pool•
-
Indians' Daniel Johnson: Won't open in big leagues•
-
Indians' Daniel Johnson: Moves past sprained ankle•
-
Indians' Daniel Johnson: Dealing with sprained ankle•
-
Indians' Daniel Johnson: Protected from Rule 5 draft•