Johnson was recalled from the Indians' alternate training site Friday.

The 25-year-old wasn't initially set to be included on the Opening Day roster, but he'll provide some extra outfield depth with Tyler Naquin dealing with a toe injury. Johnson is one of the organizations top prospects and had a .306/.371/.496 slash line at Triple-A Columbus last season, but he may not see significant opportunities in his first taste of the majors.

