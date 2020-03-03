Indians' Daniel Johnson: Moves past sprained ankle
Johnson (ankle) is listed as an available reserve on the lineup card for Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Angels, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Slowed by a sprained ankle early in camp, Johnson made his spring debut Feb. 28 and has proceeded to appear in two more games since that. He looks to be back to full health now and should be ready to handle an everyday role when Triple-A Columbus opens its season April 9.
