Johnson may not make the Opening Day roster, despite a very impressive start to Cactus League play, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The toolsy outfielder is hitting .364 with two home runs and one strikeout in 11 at-bats this spring. However, due to his lack of reps last season, it sounds like he might need to wait a month or two before getting another look in the majors. Bell reports that Eddie Rosario will be the everyday left fielder while Oscar Mercado and Bradley Zimmer compete in center field and Josh Naylor leads the way in right field. Johnson has a more exciting fantasy ceiling than Naylor, thanks to plus power and plus speed, and he has the arm for right, and he could eventually wind up in right field if he doesn't win a spot on the Opening Day roster.