Johnson was optioned to the alternate training site after Game 1 of Tuesday's twin bill against the White Sox, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old received the start in right field and went 1-for-2 -- recording his first big-league hit -- before being pinch hit for by Oscar Mercado. Johnson could rejoin the big-league club later in the season, but for now he'll try to stay fresh at the alternate site.