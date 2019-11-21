Play

Johnson was added to the Indians' 40-man roster Wednesday.

This was a foregone conclusion on the final day to protect prospects from the Rule 5 draft. Johnson is close to big-league ready, and while the Indians may send him down to Triple-A at the start of the season, he should spend the bulk of the year in the majors. He is capable of handling all three outfield spots, thanks to plus speed and a plus arm.

