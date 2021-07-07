Johnson was recalled from Triple-A Columbus prior to Wednesday's doubleheader against the Rays.
Johnson went 0-for-9 during a brief two-game sting with the big club in early May before he was sent to Triple-A. With Eddie Rosario (abdomen) landing on the IL, the outfielder is getting the call back to the big leagues despite slashing an underwhelming .218/.298/.420 across 215 plate appearances with Columbus. He's starting Game 1 of the twin bill in right field, but is likely to serve primarily as an extra outfielder going forward.