Johnson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Athletics.

Johnson's first MLB home run was the go-ahead homer in the seventh inning off Chris Bassitt. He was recently called up to replace Eddie Rosario (abdomen). This came after Johnson scored his first run in MLB Friday. The 25-year-old is 4-for-22 in his limited playing time this season, and is likely a temporary replacement.