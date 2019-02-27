Johnson went 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's spring game against the Rockies.

Johnson was acquired from the Nationals for Yan Gomes in November and is getting a chance in major-league camp as a non-roster invitee this spring. The 23-year-old is a longshot for the Opening Day roster having never seen the Triple-A level, but given the Indians lack of established outfielders he finds himself in a solid situation.