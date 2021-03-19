Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Friday.
Cleveland just doesn't seem to like Johnson as much as his numbers suggest he deserves. Despite the team's long drought of talent in the outfield and his own .290/.361/.507 slash line in the upper minors in 2019, he got into just five major-league games last season. There are still plenty of at-bats seemingly available in the outfield this season, but Johnson's .368/.380/.580 slash line through nine spring games evidently didn't get him particularly close to breaking camp with the team.