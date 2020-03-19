Indians' Daniel Johnson: Won't open in big leagues
Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.
Johnson was always a long shot to break camp on the major-league roster, as Cleveland has more than enough outfielders. If Johnson can build on his .306/.371/.496 line in 84 games for Columbus last season, however, he could be making his debut before too long.
