Indians' Daniel Robertson: Designated for assignment
The Indians designated Robertson for assignment Thursday.
He became expendable when the Tribe acquired Jay Bruce on Wednesday and needed to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. Robertson was on the Triple-A Columbus disabled list with hamstring issues and could remain there if he clears waivers.
