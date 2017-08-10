Play

The Indians designated Robertson for assignment Thursday.

He became expendable when the Tribe acquired Jay Bruce on Wednesday and needed to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. Robertson was on the Triple-A Columbus disabled list with hamstring issues and could remain there if he clears waivers.

