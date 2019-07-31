Indians' Danny Salazar: Activated from IL

Salazar (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Salazar is back with the big club ahead of what will mark his first big-league start since 2017 on Thursday against the Astros. The right-hander looked sharp across six rehab appearances, posting a 2.60 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 28:5 K:BB in 17.1 innings. He'll assume Trevor Bauer's spot on the 25-man roster, while Eric Stamets was designated for assignment to free up a 40-man spot for Salazar.

