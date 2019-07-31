Indians' Danny Salazar: Activated from IL
Salazar (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Salazar is back with the big club ahead of what will mark his first big-league start since 2017 on Thursday against the Astros. The right-hander looked sharp across six rehab appearances, posting a 2.60 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 28:5 K:BB in 17.1 innings. He'll assume Trevor Bauer's spot on the 25-man roster, while Eric Stamets was designated for assignment to free up a 40-man spot for Salazar.
More News
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Will start Thursday•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Works four innings in rehab outing•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Dominant in latest rehab start•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Looks sharp in rehab outing•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Rehab assignment on horizon•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...