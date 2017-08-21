Indians' Danny Salazar: Allows 12 hits in loss to Royals
Salazar (5-6) allowed six runs on 12 hits and a walk while striking out five batters through 4.2 innings during Sunday's loss to Kansas City.
Salazar posted a 1.39 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 12.8 K/9 through his previous five outings since returning from the disabled list, so it's probably wise not to overreact to Sunday's stinker. Still, it's worth noting that his range of outcomes has the potential to be pretty wide. Interestingly, Salazar lines up to face the Royals again in his next start, so a bounce-back showing at Progressive Field would be encouraging.
More News
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Cruises in victory over Twins•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Strikes out eight in no-decision•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Strikes out 12 in loss•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Pushed back to Saturday•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Fans eight in Friday's win•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Surrenders single hit over seven frames•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...