Indians' Danny Salazar: Allows 12 hits in loss to Royals

Salazar (5-6) allowed six runs on 12 hits and a walk while striking out five batters through 4.2 innings during Sunday's loss to Kansas City.

Salazar posted a 1.39 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 12.8 K/9 through his previous five outings since returning from the disabled list, so it's probably wise not to overreact to Sunday's stinker. Still, it's worth noting that his range of outcomes has the potential to be pretty wide. Interestingly, Salazar lines up to face the Royals again in his next start, so a bounce-back showing at Progressive Field would be encouraging.

