Indians' Danny Salazar: Avoids arbitration

Salazar agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with Cleveland on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

This marks his second offseason as an arbitration-eligible player, as Salazar will receive a $1.6 million bump from 2017. During this past season, he posted a 4.28 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 145 strikeouts in 103 innings. He did spend two stints on the DL, due to shoulder and elbow issues, but he should be a fixture in the Indians' rotation once again come the spring.