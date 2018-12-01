Indians' Danny Salazar: Avoids arbitration
Salazar (shoulder) agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million contract with Cleveland on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
Salazar failed to pitch this past season due to a shoulder injury that required exploratory arthroscopic surgery. It's unclear whether the 28-year-old has resumed throwing at this point, so his status for Opening Day remains up in the air. In 2017, he posted a 4.28 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with a 12.7 K/9 across 103 innings.
