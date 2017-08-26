Indians' Danny Salazar: Close to mound work

Manager Terry Francona said Salazar (elbow) is nearing a side session or a simulated game, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

This is an encouraging sign, as it appears Salazar may not be sidelined for too much longer. An MRI cleared the 27-year-old of any structural damage, and he's close to resuming what should be an abbreviated throwing program less than a week after landing on the disabled list. His possible return date should start to become more clear as he continues to work his arm back to full strength. Josh Tomlin (hamstring) is expected to enter the rotation in his place.