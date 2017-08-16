Indians' Danny Salazar: Cruises in victory over Twins
Salazar (5-5) allowed one run on three hits over seven innings in Tuesday's victory over the Twins. He struck out 10 and was credited with the win.
Salazar allowed an RBI single to Byron Buxton in the second inning but went on to retire 16 of the next 17 batters faced. In his last five starts since returning from the disabled list, the 27-year-old has posted a 1.39 ERA and 46:9 K:BB while holding opposing hitters to a measly .161/.223/.223 slash line. Salazar has been on an absolute tear recently and has again established himself as one of the seemingly matchup-proof starting pitching options in the American League. He'll take on the Royals in his upcoming Sunday start.
