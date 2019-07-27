Indians' Danny Salazar: Dominant in latest rehab start

Salazar (shoulder) allowed no runs on three hits and one walk while striking out six over 3.1 innings last Sunday for Triple-A Colombus.

This was Salazar's longest and most impressive start to date on his road back to the majors. He's been relatively solid in all of his outings except for one in which he gave up 3 earned in just 2.2 innings. In his other four, however, he has given up no more than one earned run and is demonstrating an impressive 23:4 K:BB. It still remains unclear whether he will return to the Indians as a starter or in a relief role.