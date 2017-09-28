Indians' Danny Salazar: Dominates Twins in no-decision Wednesday

Salazar tossed 4.2 scoreless innings Wednesday, allowing only one hit and one walk while striking out nine, but he didn't factor into the decision in a 4-2 win over the Twins.

He got the hook after throwing 64 pitches (48 strikes), and Salazar looked more than ready for the postseason. The righty is currently set as Cleveland's No. 4 starter for the playoffs, giving him plenty of time to rest before he might be called upon again. He'll wrap up the regular season with a 4.28 ERA and 12.7 K.9.