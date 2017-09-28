Indians' Danny Salazar: Dominates Twins in no-decision Wednesday
Salazar tossed 4.2 scoreless innings Wednesday, allowing only one hit and one walk while striking out nine, but he didn't factor into the decision in a 4-2 win over the Twins.
He got the hook after throwing 64 pitches (48 strikes), and Salazar looked more than ready for the postseason. The righty is currently set as Cleveland's No. 4 starter for the playoffs, giving him plenty of time to rest before he might be called upon again. He'll wrap up the regular season with a 4.28 ERA and 12.7 K.9.
More News
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Expected to start one more time in regular season•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Fails to complete three innings Thursday•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Will pick up Thursday start•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Shifted to bullpen•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Can't escape first inning Tuesday•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Activated from DL ahead of Tuesday's start•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...