Indians' Danny Salazar: Exits with soreness

Salazar (groin) allowed two runs off four hits and three walks while recording two strikeouts as he was charged with the loss Thursday against the Astros. He exited the game with groin soreness, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Salazar's velocity was down in his first major-league start since 2017, and the groin soreness helps explain why, as the injury continued to worsen throughout the game. He'll be evaluated Friday, but the 29-year-old said he doesn't expect the injury to be too serious.