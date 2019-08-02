Indians' Danny Salazar: Exits with soreness
Salazar (groin) allowed two runs off four hits and three walks while recording two strikeouts as he was charged with the loss Thursday against the Astros. He exited the game with groin soreness, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Salazar's velocity was down in his first major-league start since 2017, and the groin soreness helps explain why, as the injury continued to worsen throughout the game. He'll be evaluated Friday, but the 29-year-old said he doesn't expect the injury to be too serious.
More News
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Activated from IL•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Will start Thursday•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Works four innings in rehab outing•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Dominant in latest rehab start•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Looks sharp in rehab outing•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Ready for rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...