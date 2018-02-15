Indians' Danny Salazar: Experienced relapse of shoulder issues in January

Salazar is behind the rest of the Indians' pitchers due to an offseason onset of his previous right shoulder inflammation, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander is feeling fine now and is back to throwing, but it's certainly concerning given his injury issues the past two seasons. The relapse of inflammation reportedly came back in January, so it seems like something the team identified early on and treated well ahead of spring training. This is something worth monitoring during Cactus League play, however, as Cleveland could opt to play things safe given how poorly Salazar's shoulder held up the past two seasons.