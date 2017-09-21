Indians' Danny Salazar: Fails to complete three innings Thursday

Salazar allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out four over 2.2 innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Thursday.

Salazar was limited to 54 pitches in his first start since Sept. 5 -- he was assigned to the bullpen for a couple weeks. He didn't make much of a case for another start with the way he pitched, although the Indians could always give him another starting opportunity next week if they decide they need to rest their other arms for the ALDS.