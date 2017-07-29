Indians' Danny Salazar: Fans eight in Friday's win

Salazar (4-5) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks over six-plus innings while striking out eight in Friday's 9-3 win over the White Sox.

He had a shutout going through six innings, but after he walked Yoan Moncada to lead off the seventh he got tagged for a two-run homer by Matt Davidson and headed for the showers. Salazar has been lights out in two starts since returning to Cleveland's rotation, posting a 1.38 ERA and 16:2 K:BB over 13 innings, but he'll face a tough test in his next outing Thursday at home against the Yankees.