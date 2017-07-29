Indians' Danny Salazar: Fans eight in Friday's win

Salazar (4-5) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks over six-plus innings while striking out eight in Friday's 9-3 win over the White Sox.

He had a shutout going through six innings, but after he walked Yoan Moncada to lead off the seventh he got tagged for a two-run homer by Matt Davidson and headed for the showers. Salazar has been lights out in two starts since returning to Cleveland's rotation, posting a 1.38 ERA and 16:2 K:BB over 13 innings, but he'll face a tough test in his next outing Thursday at home against the Yankees.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast