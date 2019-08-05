Indians' Danny Salazar: Groin strain considered mild

The right groin injury that landed Salazar back on the 10-day injured list is being labeled as mild, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.

Salazar entered the Cleveland rotation Thursday for his first appearance with the big club since 2017 after a long road back from a variety of health issues. In a cruel twist of fate, he lasted just four innings and dealt with diminished velocity before he was pulled on account of the groin injury. While he finds himself back on the IL once again, the fact that Salazar's injury is considered mild at least counts as good news and leaves the door open for him to resurface with the big club before long. He'll begin rehabbing right away in Tampa, but it's unclear if the Tribe envisions him filling a rotation or bullpen role once he's ready for game action again.