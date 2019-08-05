Indians' Danny Salazar: Groin strain considered mild
The right groin injury that landed Salazar back on the 10-day injured list is being labeled as mild, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.
Salazar entered the Cleveland rotation Thursday for his first appearance with the big club since 2017 after a long road back from a variety of health issues. In a cruel twist of fate, he lasted just four innings and dealt with diminished velocity before he was pulled on account of the groin injury. While he finds himself back on the IL once again, the fact that Salazar's injury is considered mild at least counts as good news and leaves the door open for him to resurface with the big club before long. He'll begin rehabbing right away in Tampa, but it's unclear if the Tribe envisions him filling a rotation or bullpen role once he's ready for game action again.
More News
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Returns to injured list•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Exits with soreness•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Activated from IL•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Will start Thursday•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Works four innings in rehab outing•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Dominant in latest rehab start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...