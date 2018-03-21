Indians' Danny Salazar: Hopeful to throw off mound soon

Salazar (shoulder) hopes to receive clearance to throw off a mound over the weekend, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Salazar remains limited to throwing off flat ground while he recovers from right shoulder inflammation, most recently covering a distance of 130 feet Monday. It appears that the Indians are still counting on the oft-injured Salazar to fill a back-end rotation spot once he's eventually activated from the disabled list, but the team's plans for the right-hander may ultimately be dictated by how the Mike Clevinger and Josh Tomlin perform in starting roles early on during the season.