Indians' Danny Salazar: Hoping for first-half return

Salazar (shoulder) is hoping to resume mound work before the end of spring training, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Salazar didn't pitch all of last season due to a shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery in July. The right-hander recently resumed playing catch, and barring any setbacks, the hope is that Salazar will be able to pitch for the Indians prior to the All-Star break. At this point, it's unclear if Salazar will return as a starter or reliever in 2019. Either way, expectations should be tempered coming off the extended layoff.