Indians' Danny Salazar: Hoping for first-half return
Salazar (shoulder) is hoping to resume mound work before the end of spring training, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Salazar didn't pitch all of last season due to a shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery in July. The right-hander recently resumed playing catch, and barring any setbacks, the hope is that Salazar will be able to pitch for the Indians prior to the All-Star break. At this point, it's unclear if Salazar will return as a starter or reliever in 2019. Either way, expectations should be tempered coming off the extended layoff.
More News
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Won't be ready for Opening Day•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: To begin throwing shortly•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Avoids arbitration•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Hopes to resume throwing in November•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Undergoes season-ending shoulder surgery•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Set for shoulder surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Sale, Carlos Santana...
-
Fantasy baseball 3B prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
New way to find RP sleepers, busts
How to calculate which relievers are more likely to deliver in Fantasy? Here's a new way.
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Head-to-Head Categories Mock
Head-to-head categories leagues give owners the chance to experiment with different strate...
-
ADP Review: 12 who are overrated
These 12 players might be fine at the right price, but Scott White says they're going too early...