Indians' Danny Salazar: Increasing throwing distance

Salazar (shoulder) is now throwing from 180 feet, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Manager Terry Francona spoke about Salazar's progress Monday, stating, "In his last 10 days, two weeks, his progress has almost skyrocketed." The next step in Salazar's return will be to throw off the mound. While he is almost certainly destined for the injured list to begin the season, Salazar could be utilized out of the bullpen when he is ready to return after missing the entirety of the 2018 season.

