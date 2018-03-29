Indians' Danny Salazar: Lands on 10-day DL
Salazar (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to Thursday's game, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Salazar is expected to be back in the fold around mid-April. The right-hander missed some time earlier this month due to right rotator cuff inflammation, which has caused him to remain well behind the rest of the pitchers. He is expected to throw off the mound during a 20-pitch bullpen session Thursday, marking his first time throwing off a raised surface since experiencing this injury.
More News
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: To throw bullpen Thursday•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Hopeful to throw off mound soon•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Move to bullpen unlikely•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Set to resume long toss•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Sent home with illness•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Limited to long toss•
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...