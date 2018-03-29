Indians' Danny Salazar: Lands on 10-day DL

Salazar (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to Thursday's game, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Salazar is expected to be back in the fold around mid-April. The right-hander missed some time earlier this month due to right rotator cuff inflammation, which has caused him to remain well behind the rest of the pitchers. He is expected to throw off the mound during a 20-pitch bullpen session Thursday, marking his first time throwing off a raised surface since experiencing this injury.