Indians' Danny Salazar: Limited to long toss

Salazar (shoulder) has been throwing long toss at 90 feet and is expected to begin throwing off the mound later this week, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Salazar has been sidelined throughout spring training with right rotator cuff inflammation and will almost open the season on the disabled list, prompting manager Terry Francona to anoint Mike Clevinger as a member of the rotation. While Clevinger's spot should be secure so long as he performs adequately early on in the season, Salazar could unseat either Josh Tomlin or Ryan Merritt for the No. 5 role once he's healthy. The fact that he's prepared to get back on the mound soon suggests Salazar may not be looking at an extended DL stint, but the Indians may not have a good read on the right-hander's timetable until he faces hitters.