Indians' Danny Salazar: Limited to playing catch

Salazar (shoulder) played catch from 120 feet Tuesday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Salazar was throwing from 90 feet as of mid-to-late February, so the increased distance is a small sign that he's made progress in his recovery from right shoulder surgery. The Indians still haven't outlined a timeline for Salazar to throw off a mound, however, making him a candidate to open the season on the 60-day injured list.

